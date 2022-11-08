A pre-evolution for Grafaiai has leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We’re just over a week away from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s arrival, which means it’s time for the leaks to start pouring out. There have been a few already, including the game’s regional Bug type and the final evolution of starter Fuecoco. Now we can add a pre-evolution for Grafaiai to the list.

As with the other leaks, @CentroLeaks has been sharing the images on Twitter — do not click that link or read on if you don’t want any of this spoiled for you. The game isn’t out yet, and the images appear to be quite real.

For those who do want to know more, Grafaiai’s pre-evolution is a “toxic mouse Pokémon” called Shroodle, a cute play on the words “shrew” and “doodle.” As our first official look at Grafaiai demonstrated, the little primate has a penchant for splattering neon paint everywhere. We’re guessing there are signs of this messiness even in Shroodle. Otherwise, chalk it up as another cute addition to the Pokédex — one that might even get more fanart than Grafaiai itself.

Shroodle isn’t even the first leaked evolution we’ve seen. Aside from the aforementioned Bug Pokémon and final Fuecoco form, the leaks also include Paldean Wooper’s evolution. The Gen 2 Water/Ground type has become a Poison/Ground type in Scarlet and Violet, with an appropriately murky second form to go along with that new affinity. We have a full roundup of all the leaks so far for anyone who’s curious and doesn’t mind witnessing confirmed and potential spoilers.

We’ve also seen some official Pokémon reveals today, and the long-awaited Paradox forms have finally been confirmed. The first of these to be shown to us was Donphan, who has a past and future variant known as Great Tusk and Iron Treads, respectively. Based on the bespoke Scarlet and Violet Books that will be available in each version we can expect to see more Pokémon get the Paradox treatment in the final game.