All the skins, backblings, emotes and wraps added in Fortnite update 13.20

The Fortnite data miners have been hard at work since the 13.20 update arrived this morning, and we have Lucas7yoshi to thank, once again, for all these lovely pictures of the various skins, emotes, back bling and wraps that have been added to the game. There are some quite nice skins included, such as Dad Bod Jonesy, which speaks to us all on a spiritual level.

Darkheart also looks amazing, a more emo version of the Stoneheart skin that also brings the Heartless Wings and the Bewitching Blades to the game. An FNCS spray has also been added to the game, for fans of the competitive side of things.

It is not just cosmetics included in the update, however, as you can now find a Flare Gun in the game.

Skins

Back Bling

Emotes and Sprays

Gliders and Harvesting Tools