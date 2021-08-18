Among Us developers are saddened by the announcement of Fortnite Impostors mode

Yesterday, Epic Games announced Fortnite Imposters, a game mode that bears a striking resemblance to Among Us. In the wake of the announcement, team members who worked on that game with the developer Inner Sloth have spoken about their feelings on the new game mode.

For those who don’t know, Fortnite Imposters is a game mode in which ten players are thrown into a map where eight of them are tasked with maintaining the bridge, and the two others are tasked with killing them. The eight Agents will perform tasks and call a meeting to discuss which players they believe are the Imposters. They all then vote on who to kick, whether they’re right about that player being an Imposter or not. This goes on until either the Imposters have all been kicked, or every Agent is dead.

Most of the public comments from Inner Sloth seem to express disappointment. For example, the game’s community director, Victoria Tran, wishes the studio had been given a chance to collaborate with Epic Games.

it would've been really, really cool to collab haha.



just sad indie hours rn. — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

Adriel Wallick, a member of the development team, explained that the use of mechanics from Among Us made the studio look so much smaller than it’s become off the back of the game’s success.

Anyway – just feeling pretty bummed today.



Everything in the world was already feeling insurmountable, so this was just another fun reminder of how tiny we all really are. — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) August 17, 2021

One of Inner Sloth’s co-founders explained that the mechanics in Among Us weren’t patented because they believe that it set a toxic precedent for the games industry. However, they add that even putting 10% more effort into creating an original interpretation of the game’s mechanics in Fortnite would have stung less.

We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics. I don't think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though? — Puff (@PuffballsUnited) August 17, 2021

The fact is that Fortnite Imposters is a game mode that is barely removed from the core systems in Among Us, and what makes that game so enjoyable to play. Other titles such as Town of Salem, Barotrauma, and Unfortunate Spacemen are all inspired by Among Us, but the teams working on them took those core systems and mechanics and put their own spin on them.

With Fortnite Imposters, Epic Games has lifted much of what makes Among Us and transplanted it into a separate game mode to capitalize on within Fortnite. Inner Sloth programmer Gary Porter posted a comparison between the Fortnite Imposter map and the very first map built for Among Us, Skeld, saying that it looks like Skeld was mostly taken like for like and used by Epic Games. However, he does point out that some of the rooms have moved, altering the overall shape of the map.

This is easier to see in another user’s post that applies colored lines and dots to mark out each specific room and route.

Some people seem like can't see the similarity, so here it is. It's not "obvious", the room might have different points but you can't look at this and think it's totally different. pic.twitter.com/3IWbpmUf60 — Stephen N. Parker (@PeterNStrange) August 17, 2021

It’s worth bearing in mind that Fortnite itself wouldn’t be as popular as it is without its battle royale mode, something Epic Games has openly admitted was inspired by PUBG and not an original idea.