Apple can’t block Unreal Engine, says a judge, but Fortnite won’t be returning to App Store soon

Fortnite is not returning to App Store, a judge has ruled. At the same time, though, Apple won’t be able to block Unreal Engine updates on iOS and MacOS, since the engine has not infringed any of the agreements between the two companies.

Originally, Apple removed Fortnite from its store as it attempted to build an in-game store where it sold V-Bucks bypassing the infamous 30% tariff.

As part of that battle, Epic Games has launched a mediatic campaign against Apple, which has started to involve other companies tired of that tariff.

As a result, Apple has threatened it would block Unreal Engine tools, harming all the developers using them on its platforms, and revok Epic’s developer access should it not make Fortnite compliant with the App Store policies.

Anyway, a judge has deliberated that the Unreal Engine must not be a part of the same litigation, since it has not infringed any of the rules dictated by Apple for its store.

“Epic Games and Apple are at liberty to litigate against each other, but their dispute should not create havoc to bystanders,” wrote U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, as reported by Bloomberg.

By doing such request, “Apple has chosen to act severely,” said the judge, and this is partly the reason why it is not letting it proceed with their original intent.

Even Microsoft filed a statement in favor of Epic Games on the Unreal Engine particular argument, claiming that blocking it would cause harm to thousands of developers around the world, not Epic alone.

Apple and Microsoft have an ongoing discussion about chances that Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud could be released on App Store, something that, because of their nature of library including hundreds of games, is not going to happen under the current store policy.

The dispute could be even longer at this point. If the parts won’t reach an agreement of sorts, Epic’s request for a preliminary injuction will be heard on September 28. Until then, Fortnite keeps staying out of the iOS store.