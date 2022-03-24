Spider-Man’s Mary Jane Watson finally added to Fortnite

Skins based on Marvel characters are nothing new for Fortnite, as at least one or more skins released in each season are based on characters from the comic book company. Now, yet another Marvel skin has been added to the game.

Epic Games has announced that the popular Spider-Man character Mary-Jane Watson has finally been added to Fortnite’s in-game Item Shop. The character costs 1,500 V-Bucks and also features the Web Shredder, a Spider-Man-themed guitar that doubles as both a back bling and a pickaxe.

Mary-Jane Watson’s inclusion has been long-anticipated for Fortnite fans after her skin was leaked nearly two weeks ago. Given the fact that Spider-Man was a part of Chapter 3, Season 1’s Battle Pass, many fans assumed that MJ would be added before the season ended on March 19. Alas, Season 1 ended and Season 2 started with the skin noticeably absent, which left some to wonder when it would be coming.

Also available in today’s Item Shop is Norman Osborn himself, the Green Goblin, the famous Spider-Man villain who was originally released back in Season 1. The Web-Slinger himself is currently not in the Item Shop, although considering the only premium Spider-Man skin that was available is the MCU version, rather than the comic version like these skins, this shouldn’t be too surprising.