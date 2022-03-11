Beware the Ringed Finger Squad, the silliest Elden Ring troll group

Elden Ring subculture is something else. Players are always finding new and absurd ways to enjoy FromSoftware games, like beating bosses with Ring Fit Adventure’s Ring-Con or a controller made of bananas. Elden Ring might be the highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic, but it’s also straight-up funny.

Enter the Ringed Finger Squad, one of the most ridiculous troll groups you’ll ever see in the game. Reddit user Okoii shared a video of the trio, which is composed of a Tarnished named One in the Pink and two others named One in the Stink — yes, it’s a middle-school-joke-level naming convention. The finger motif is taken to the extreme by the trolling trio, as they all wield the Ringed Finger hammer weapon and wear matching headgear with the same aesthetic.

The look is only one part of the Ringed Finger Squad’s hijinks though, as they gank poor unsuspecting Elden Ring players who’ve been invited in for what appears to be a standard PvP match. It’s one thing to see a lone Tarnished dressed like an idiot and wielding one of the game’s most absurd weapons — it’s another when two identical characters ambush you and hammer-smash you to death in a near-instant. You can see the silliness for yourself in the video below.

If you’re playing Elden Ring PvP and you see one of these fools — run. If you need some help getting invasions up and running on your end, we have a list of all the important multiplayer items and how they work. In the meantime, we’ll all be waiting for Limgrave’s coliseum to finally open its doors.