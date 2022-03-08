Elden Ring player beats Godrick the Grafted with a banana controller

Elden Ring has a big open world to explore, but when you’re not riding your horse through the fields or discovering dungeons, you’ll be facing mighty bosses. Every boss is challenging, but that’s not enough for some players. Enter the banana controller.

Streamer @SuperLouis_64 already shared his latest accomplishment on Twitter: beating Godrick the Grafted with a modded controller made of actual bananas — Donkey Kong would be proud. If that sounds familiar, it’s because SuperLouis has also beaten multiple Dark Souls games with his banana controller. That would’ve rotted some time ago, so we’re looking at a different bunch of bananas this time.

SuperLouis also made headlines for a different Elden Ring boss fight recently. Using a modified Ring-Con from the Nintendo Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure, he beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. The principle of these victories is the same: standard Elden Ring inputs are mapped onto different interactions, like touching bananas or performing certain exercise moves with the Ring-Con. The explanation doesn’t make it any less impressive, though.

SuperLouis might be able to show Godrick what’s what, but plenty of Elden Ring players are finding the first Shardbearer to be a real roadblock. We have a guide for how to beat Godrick the Grafted if that’s what you need. We can also show you how to beat Margit the Fell Omen before him if need be.