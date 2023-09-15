BG3 Player Breaks Combat With Overpowered Corpse Bomb

Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be the game that keeps on giving. As more and more players jump into the RPG, there are more discoveries and ways players find to twist and break the game to their will, whether that be with their builds or an odd choice of item.

In this case, it’s the latter, with one player getting creative with a cursed corpse that turned out to be a powerful tool in combat that made combat so trivial they didn’t even need to make a move.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Complete Guide – Classes, Quests, Puzzles, Mechanics, & Beginner Tips

Player’s Clever Use of an NPC Corpse Makes Combat a Breeze

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reddit u/resoundingboom shared the power “item” they used to blast through a combat encounter in the later parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 and detailed their discovery and how it, for lack of a better term, broke the game.

Here is your spoiler warning, as this will discuss elements of the game’s third act.

The corpse in question belongs to Victoria, a dead child the player found during the Cazador’s Palace questline, who is pulsing with a necrotic curse. For whatever reason, the player decides to pick up the corpse and, in a later mission, decides to test their effectiveness by throwing it into the middle of battle just before their initiative rolls. They soon discovered that their new necrotic corpse doesn’t obey the rules of turn-based combat, and its AOE damage triggers every few seconds.

Thanks to this little discovery, they didn’t even need to make a move, and they managed to blast through the encounter easily. They finished by saying they plan to reload and do the fight fairly, but regardless, they are keeping the corpse in case they need it again.

Other users have commented on some of their similar experiences and offered suggestions to make even more use of their newly found weaponry, if that is what you could call it. One of the most popular answers suggests using the Black Hole Illithid power to pull enemies closer to the corpse, making it easier to group enemies together and blast them away.

This is the newest example of players using creative thinking to play Baldur’s Gate 3. Plenty of other players have used different ideas, spells, and combinations to create broken builds and unique ways to play, including a powerful monk build, an Owlbear smackdown, and a Summoner build with a whole host of minions to command.

We imagine we will see plenty more players discovering unique gameplay options as more people jump into the game now it’s available on PS5.