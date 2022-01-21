Bungie challenges Destiny 2 players to max out their mobility — and they have

Destiny 2 players are able to rise to any challenge, it seems. It took less than 24 hours for a few Guardians to take the changes in the game’s latest patch to the extreme.

Hotfix 3.4.0.3 was released on January 20, and it included a rather interesting change: players can now raise their mobility stat above 100 “without detriment to their cooldown timers.” Bungie stated at the time that there there was “no real benefit” to increasing this number to that degree, but that didn’t stop players from taking up the challenge. “Seriously, go ahead,” said the patch notes. “Max that stat out. We dare you. Show us how high you can get your mobility.”

And Reddit absolutely did. User SpaceD0rit0 got a great score of 180. TheBuffMuff1n managed to reach a whopping 200, but that’s not even the highest number posted on the subreddit. TSM_Hooks85 pushed beyond that score to 202, cheekily asking Bungie if it was “getting nervous” with all these high numbers. JoblessCobra went a funny route and managed to reduce their own mobility score down to a flat zero.

This just goes to show how active the Destiny 2 community is, especially when it comes to new challenges. There will be a whole new expansion to conquer when The Witch Queen releases next month — February 22 on all platforms where Destiny 2 is found. The Witch Queen raid will open its doors a bit later, on March 5.