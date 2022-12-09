Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids and Season One Reloaded go loud later this year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II keeps getting bigger. It’s record-smashing success is hard to wrap your head around, and with every new season comes new content. This time its a big one: Call of Duty is getting Raids, and these high-difficulty experiences will expand the narrative of the base game likely in significant ways. Season One Reloaded is also coming, with new maps, weapons, and other content, on December 14.

This story is breaking and will be updated.