Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 finally adds new Building 21 DMZ location, but don’t expect it to be around for long

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 fans were left scratching their heads after last week’s Season 1 Reloaded update failed to bring the expected Building 21, a new area exclusive to its DMZ mode. Although many questions still surround its delay, the game’s developer has revealed that the mysterious location can now be visited, though with a few catches. In addition, its latest patch also comes with a handful of bug fixes and gameplay changes that will delight Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 players alike.

Upon the release of December 19’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 update, developer Infinity Ward took to Twitter to announce that the long-awaited Building 21 location is now live in DMZ. As much of a relief as this is to patient players, it went on to claim that its appearance is only for a limited time and did not state when Building 21 would be leaving the mode. To make matters more complicated, Infinity Ward has decided to keep its exact location a secret, forcing players to search for it themselves.

Our window to strike is limited– if missed, Operators will need to wait for future deployments. Good hunting. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 19, 2022 via Infinity Ward’s Twitter

Luckily, all players will be able to witness at least a few changes made from the newest patch. For one, battle royale gunners will find it easier to access their custom weapons at Buy Stations, as their price has been decreased by 50%. Meanwhile, players who have completed Modern Warfare 2’s Atomgrad Raid will finally receive the Gaz Operator skin, a reward that previously remained locked due to a bug. The official patch notes also reveal fixes for players unable to select Blueprints after matches and those who could not purchase the correct amount of Battle Pass Tokens.

The update is small for Call of Duty’s standards, though plenty of other content has already come from Season 1 Reloaded. Those in Warzone 2.0 recently saw the debut of a Rocket League-inspired Warzone Cup mode that features nothing but ATVs and Shock Sticks, while a long line of weapon adjustments have been made in both the multiplayer and battle royale.