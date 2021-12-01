Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map contains a recreation of Shipment

Even though Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Caldera map was recently delayed by nearly a week, we’re still learning more and more about the island. Turns out, it contains a classic Call of Duty multiplayer map within its borders.

As spotted by ModernWarzone on Twitter, Caldera contains a recreation of Shipment, the infamously small map consisting of a few shipping crates and not much else. Shipment first appeared in 2007’s Modern Warfare, and its layout in Caldera is more like the version in Modern Warfare 2019 than the new one found in Vanguard. Regardless, it could make for an exciting location for Warzone’s final circle, as some Twitter responses point out.

Shipment appears in #Warzone Pacific on Caldera but it’s more like the Modern Warfare version than the new #Vanguard one. 📦 pic.twitter.com/bVPAOqN6Ig — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 30, 2021

Caldera arrives on December 8, and the Warzone Pacific trailer gives us a great look at some action on the new map. We also got an overhead view of all the main map locations, featuring landmarks like the peak, airfield, power plant, and capital. In fact, some of them are so vertical that Caldera includes air trolleys to transport players to higher locations. It also features other map recreations like Vanguard’s Sub Pen — Shipment isn’t the only old friend we’ll be seeing on the island. Altogether, it should make for a great setting for all the new Pacific game modes like Vanguard Royale, Caldera Royale, and Caldera Plunder.