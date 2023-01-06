CD Projekt Red settles lawsuit with investors, agrees to pay $1.85m

Developer CD Projekt Red has settled a lawsuit with its investors regarding the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and has agreed to pay out $1.85 million.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2020 and claimed that CD Projekt Red misled investors and customers about the state and quality of Cyberpunk 2077, resulting in a loss of money and profit. It’s now been confirmed that a settlement has been reached between the two parties for $1.85 million, and anyone who purchased stock in the company from January 16, 2020 to December 17, 2020 is eligible to claim on the settlement at around $0.49 per share. CD Projekt Red will not have to admit to any of the allegations in the lawsuit.

This is one of the multiple lawsuits CD Projekt Red has faced following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, with the company settling a similar suit last year for the same $1.85 million figure.

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with bugs and technical issues that caused the game to run terribly and was nearly unplayable on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, ultimately causing Sony to remove the game from its storefront until June 2021, damaging the company’s reputation and goodwill with players. Since then, the game has received several updates and patches, including the largely well-received 1.5 and next-gen update, which saw multiple bug fixes and improvements and free DLC.

The game also saw a resurgence in popularity thanks to the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which was praised by fans and critics and inspired the Edgerunner DLC that launched alongside the series. The game has gone on to sell over 20 million copies since release and is now in a much better state; and will be getting the paid DLC expansion Phantom Liberty this year. Its also been confirmed by the developer that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion, is currently in development.