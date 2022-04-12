Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is coming, but “there is work to be done” on the base game, says CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t lacked for updates since its 2020 launch, but fans are still eagerly awaiting a story expansion for the futuristic RPG. That’s definitely coming, but developer CD Projekt Red still has work to do on the base game too.

This point was reiterated by quest director Paweł Sasko, who briefly spoke about the development process during a livestream. Reddit user KamilCesaro uploaded a snippet from the stream, in which Sasko responded to some questions. When asked about a possible expansion “this year,” Sasko was unable to divulge anything specific about CDPR’s future plans, but the question didn’t go completely unanswered. “I can assure you that we are working on an expansion,” Sasko stated. “That didn’t change. We are still improving the base game because there is work to be done.”

That work includes the recent 1.5 update, which brought people back to the game in droves thanks to new features like new perks and apartments. The 1.52 update continued to smooth out that new content with quest and bug fixes just a few weeks ago. There certainly is still work to be done though — the game’s Steam Deck setting just doesn’t work, for example.

CDPR is splitting its focus between these improvements and a bigger expansion. “I am reviewing quests daily,” Sasko said to reassure fans.