Dead Space remake now scheduled for 2023, claims report

EA never provided an official release window for its Dead Space remake, but previous reports stated that developer Motive Studio was aiming for late 2022. Unfortunately, plans have apparently changed and it’s been claimed that the remake won’t release until early 2023.

This is according to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who previously shared details on the Dead Space remake’s existence before it was even announced. Speaking on his GrubbSnax show, as transcribed by VGC, he says the original goal was an October release, which would’ve been perfect as that’s the month of Halloween.

“They never said anything publicly, this was just my reporting saying internally what they were trying to do, and now they are not trying to do that, they are trying instead to go for early 2023,” he says.

Fortunately, this apparently isn’t a sign of troubled development. Grubb adds that this internal delay is because the development team is focused on quality and is simply aiming to make the game as good as it can possibly be.

While the delay may be disappointing, fans will be getting a taste of what to expect from the remake very soon. This Friday on March 11, a Dead Space livestream will be taking place and offer an early look at the game’s development.

Few details are known about the remake, outside of the fact that it will retain the same basic plot as the original game and Gunner Wright has been brought back to reprise his role as protagonist Isaac Clarke. It’s scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.