Deathloop gets delayed to September 14

Some bad news for those eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming FPS Deathloop: developer Arkane Lyon has decided to delay the title until September 14, and with good reason. The statement came via Twitter:

We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of DEATHLOOP to September 14, 2021. We are committed to quality and preserving out team’s ambitions for DEATHLOOP while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish mind-bending player experience. … Game Director Dinga Bakaba, Art Director Sebastien Mitton, the Arkane Lyon team

It sounds like the studio is making the decision to avoid crunch as much as possible, and prioritize the quality of their work and wellbeing of their workers at the cost of hitting the predetermined launch date of May 21.

It’s worth noting that this is now the game’s first time getting pushed back. Deathloop was originally planned to launch alongside the PlayStation 5, and was then promptly delayed to May 21, 2021. Multiple considerable launch date delays are nothing new or unheard of in AAA game development, and Arkane Lyon is clearly not willing to jeopardize their creative process for the sake of delivering on time. Considering the fallout of the recent Cyberpunk 2077 launch, that’s probably for the best.