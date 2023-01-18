Destiny 2 will be overhauling the Buildcrafting system with Loadouts and Mod Customization

Hot on the heels of Bungie unlocking all of Destiny 2’s standard combat mods for all Destiny 2 players, the developer has published a deep dive into the revamped and overhauled Loadout and Mod Customization features arriving in the Lightfall expansion. In addition to armor perks and loadouts, they also have detailed extensive changes coming to Buildcrafting and Artifact Mods.

Buildcrafting is evolving when Lightfall launches on February 28.



In a comprehensive and detailed blog post, Bungie has outlined a litany of changes that will bring sweeping changes to Destiny 2’s sandbox. The new Loadouts feature has been designed with the changes to build crafting and will allow new and veteran players to have a deeper level of control over their builds.

Many of these changes have been a long time coming, as Cozmo, a Destiny 2 community manager, put out an open call to the Destiny 2 subreddit last week. His post was an open invitation for players to give feedback and suggestions on what they would like to see in Destiny 2’s future. Many requests from the community have been focused on Artifact Mods and Champions.

These two aspects of the game have been frequently voiced pain points in Destiny 2, and Bungie is making changes to address issues that have been in the game since the launch of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. For example, many Champion Mods, such as Anti-Barrier, will have some functionality built into a character’s subclass rather than relying on a perk that needs to be directly equipped on your armor. This will allow players to create Loadouts made for different areas of the game, such as high-level Raids or PVP content with a higher degree of flexibility.

These changes, in theory, should allow for a much deeper level of freedom and player expression in Destiny 2 moving forward. Bungie promises these changes will come to all players when Destiny 2: Lightfall is released on February 28, alongside several unannounced features that have yet to be revealed.