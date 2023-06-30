Diablo Developer Update Live Stream Set for Next Week

Since its release earlier this month, Diablo 4 players have been eager to see how the game’s seasons will look, with the first season and battle pass set to release sometime in mid-July. Now, fans won’t need to wait much longer to find out.

The Diablo 4 developers Activision Blizzard have announced a new Developer Update live stream, which will include details on Diablo 4’s first season and information on the newest class coming to the mobile title Diablo Immortal.

Upcoming Live Stream Will Showcase New Class in Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4’s First Season

Announced in a blog post today, the upcoming live stream is set to air on July 6th at 11 AM PDT and will comprise two segments, one for the mobile game Diablo Immortal and the other for the recently released Diablo 4.

The first segment will see Diablo Immortals senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn and lead user experience designer Chris Liao take center stage to talk about a new class coming to Diablo Immortal in mid-July, with a deep dive into the class and what it will bring to the game.

Afterward, Diablo 4’s associate game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay will take over to discuss the hotly anticipated first season of Diablo 4 and quality-of-life updates coming to the game. They will also take part in a Q&A towards the end of the live stream to answer fan questions.

While we don’t have any solid details on what to expect from either segment, it’s arguable that the Diablo 4 segment is the one fans will be most eager to see. With this live stream, we should finally get details like the start date, theme, rewards, and other content we can expect from the game’s first season, which fans have been clamoring for since the game’s release. Now would probably be a good time to start theory-crafting your next character, since you’ll need to create a new character to participate in the season.

We know that Seasons will include seasonal questlines, the Season Journey, New Legendary effects, a battle pass, and cosmetics, but it will be nice to finally get a proper look at how seasons will work in Diablo 4. With the game being a live service offering, it will be imperative that the seasonal content and model are handled well if they want the game to have the longevity they hope for. That coupled with two expansions in the works, it looks like Diablo 4 will keep players busy for a very long time.