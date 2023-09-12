Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Adventure Update Release Date & Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new update in store for September, complete with patch notes and an official release date. While last June saw the introduction of DreamSnaps, the game was lacking in fresh characters and realms. But now, DDV’s next update is bursting with musical furniture, a duo of new characters, and a selection of premium items — all neatly bundled with the addition of a brand-new realm.

DDV has been teasing its upcoming content via social media for the longest time without specifying the release date. Pictures of Belle reading, Ursula’s Dream Bundle, and even cover art flooded the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Twitter feed. Finally, the team lifted the veil to reveal when DDV’s Enchanted Adventure Update would be released: September 13, 2023.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Adventure Patch Notes

The enchanting Beauty and the Beast Realm will open a new door for exploration.

will open a new door for exploration. Belle and Beast will arrive in the Valley, introducing two new characters and brand new Friendship Quests and items.

will arrive in the Valley, introducing two new characters and brand new and items. The Premium Shop will offer the optional Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle .

. The update will include the new Haunted Holiday Star Path , which includes various costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season.

, which includes various costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season. The update will bring a series of quests to help The Forgotten settle into the Valley.

The Premium Shop will introduce more optional items for a limited time that are bound to match your seasonal vibe.

will introduce more optional that are bound to match your seasonal vibe. Weekly DreamSnaps challenges help you get in the festive spirit and showcase your costuming creativity.

The in-game candy event from last will return from October 24 to November 1. This event provides rewards by completing seasonal Dreamlight Duties .

. Crafting fences and paths will yield more units of the crafted item, increasing your crafting productivity.

Items previously exclusive to pouches will be found in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

