Dying Light 2 reached 3 million players over its first weekend

Before launch, Dying Light 2 Stay Human was the second-most wishlisted game on Steam behind Elden Ring, with over 3 million people adding it to their must-play pile. It only makes sense that the same number of players jumped into the game over its first weekend.

The game’s official Twitter account announced the impressive number, thanking “the 3 million unique players” who jumped into the game during launch weekend. “Unique players” in this case equates directly to sales, as the sequel isn’t on Game Pass or any similar service. Regardless, that’s a whole lot of people smashing zombies and parkouring across The City solo, or with other survivors via co-op. In fact, Dying Light 2’s Steam launch nearly quadrupled the original game’s all-time peak in terms of concurrent players.

Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch🙏❤️#StayHuman #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/MCFb8lUcmh — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 11, 2022

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version, which will run via cloud streaming rather than natively on the hardware itself, has unfortunately been delayed. Developer Techland hasn’t said when it’s coming, but the team is hoping to get it out within six months of the main launch date, February 4.