Elden Ring update out now, focuses on fixing PC performance and crashes

Elden Ring might show FromSoftware at its beautiful, brilliant best, but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect game. Thankfully, a new update should fix some of its technical flaws.

Elden Ring version 1.02.1 is available now. The new update focuses on the PC and, to a slightly lesser extent, PlayStation 5 versions of the game. The patch notes aren’t terribly long — you’ll find the full list at the bottom of this article — but they do contain some important changes. The PC version should see better performance overall, as an issue where graphics cards were not being utilized has been resolved. Bugs, including one that caused the game to crash during The Fire Giant boss fight, have been squashed as well. As for the PS5 version, the save bug caused by putting the console in rest mode has been addressed.

These are welcome changes, and FromSoftware “will continue to make improvements” to Elden Ring. We already knew that these fixes were in the works, and future updates involving mouse sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat issues are yet to come. Based on the minimal and recommended PC system requirements, those playing that version of the game were predicting performance issues ahead of launch. It’s good to know that FromSoftware is working to make things better since that prediction came true.

Screenshot by Gamepur via Bandai Namco YouTube

Elden Ring Version 1.02.1 Patch Notes

PlayStation 5

Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated.

PC