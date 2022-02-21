Fallout 76 is going back to The Pitt, 2022 roadmap reveals

Fallout 76 is celebrating Fasnacht Day throughout February, but we now we know what’s coming to the game once that event wraps up. Fallout 3 DLC fans ought to be happy.

Bethesda just revealed Fallout 76’s 2022 roadmap, and a return to The Pitt is on deck for this year’s seasonal content. The accompanying image (below) teases lots of new events and content drops with some fun color-coded art.

Image via Bethesda

First up in spring is Invaders from Beyond, which will usher in Season 8: A Better Life Underground. This comes alongside new public events that seem to be focused on aliens, as well as an update for the custom servers of Fallout Worlds. Summer brings Test Your Metal, the currently unnamed ninth season with more new events and an update to the Fallout First scoreboard, which already offers 100 tiers of content to unlock. Hopefully the update adds something better than January’s dissatisfying reward.

The second half of the roadmap is where The Pitt Comes into play. Fall’s unnamed 10th season adds a new mechanic called missions. We don’t know what these are, but they bring their own set of rewards according to the roadmap. Those are found in Pittsburgh, aka The Pitt, which players will be able to visit. Finally, winter’s Nuka-World on Tour brings the unnamed 11th season, with even more new public events and a new region boss. Given the Nuka-Cola flavor of the season, some sort of soda-powered robot would be fun fight.