Fallout 76 update stops cheaters, fixes bugs, and wakes up the wolves — full patch notes

Fallout 76 isn’t going away anytime soon — Bethesda says it plans on updating the game for at least five more years. Major events like Invaders from the Beyond are part of that, but so are regular updates. The latest one makes some much-needed fixes.

First off, an exploit which allowed cheaters to place NPCs on the map has been handled. In fact, the entirety of the patch notes consists of bug fixes like this. This includes issues with building structures and using blueprints, a VATS hiccup, and several armor and weapon corrections. Enemies were also running into some issues. Some froze in place, while others like wolves and dogs were not attacking the player all — they’re back to biting you now. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Expect more updates for both improvement and content, as Bethesda has promised. This fall, we’ll be returning to The Pitt too. That’s coming after summer’s ninth season and Test Your Metal event.

Image via Bethesda

Fallout 76 Version 1.6.4.31 Patch Notes

Update Sizes

PC (Bethesda.net): 1.6 GB

1.6 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 9.1 GB

9.1 GB PC (Steam): 2.2 GB

2.2 GB PlayStation: 9.2 GB

9.2 GB Xbox: 9.1 GB

Bug Fixes

Art

Weapons: The Silver Shroud Tesla Rifle paint now correctly applies to the Charging Shotgun Barrel mod.

C.A.M.P.s & Workshops

Exploit: Fixed an issue in which cheaters could place NPCs in the game world.

Fixed an issue in which cheaters could place NPCs in the game world. Lights: The Diner Wall Light now correctly plays a sound effect when toggling it on and off.

The Diner Wall Light now correctly plays a sound effect when toggling it on and off. Structures: Wires can now be attached to the power connector on the Firewatch Tower.

Wires can now be attached to the power connector on the Firewatch Tower. Structures: The Red Backwoods Bungalow now has an accompanying door, which can be found in the Doors tab in the build menu.

The Red Backwoods Bungalow now has an accompanying door, which can be found in the Doors tab in the build menu. Structures: Players can now correctly place Blueprints that contain the Charleston Fire Station.

Players can now correctly place Blueprints that contain the Charleston Fire Station. Walls: Wall Décor items, like Pennants, Frames, Posters, Signs, and etc., no longer clip into Enclave C.A.M.P. Walls.

Challenges

World: The requirements for the “Complete Different Daily Quests” World Challenge have been reduced from 23 to 22, and it can now be correctly completed.

Combat

VATS: Melee VATS attacks while in third-person view no longer cause the player to encounter a black screen.

Enemies

General: Addressed instances where enemies could sometimes become frozen and unresponsive.

Addressed instances where enemies could sometimes become frozen and unresponsive. Wolves: Fixed an issue that could prevent Wolves and other dog-type enemies from attacking the player.

Events & Quests

Public Events: Using the World Activity Tracker to Fast Travel to a Public Event that the player is already participating in no longer causes them to be removed from that event.

Using the World Activity Tracker to Fast Travel to a Public Event that the player is already participating in no longer causes them to be removed from that event. Public Events: Players now correctly join an active Public Event when walking into the event location.

Players now correctly join an active Public Event when walking into the event location. Lode Baring: The quest tracker no longer persists on-screen after completing Lode Baring.

Fallout Worlds

Relaxed Building Restrictions: Setting the snapping toggle to “Collide” now correctly allows placement of C.A.M.P. objects without encountering “intersecting object” errors.

Items

Armor: Fixed an issue that caused Thorn Armor’s bleed effect to stack unintentionally. To help account for this change, the bleed effect now deals five times its previous damage.

Fixed an issue that caused Thorn Armor’s bleed effect to stack unintentionally. To help account for this change, the bleed effect now deals five times its previous damage. Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could cause a weapon to deal more damage than intended under certain circumstances.

Addressed an exploit that could cause a weapon to deal more damage than intended under certain circumstances. Exploit: Addressed an exploit in which players could obtain certain magazines repeatedly from the same location.

Addressed an exploit in which players could obtain certain magazines repeatedly from the same location. Headwear: The Captain Cosmos Helmet now correctly prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

The Captain Cosmos Helmet now correctly prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards. Melee Weapons: VATS attacks using automatic melee weapons, like the Ripper, now correctly progress the critical hit meter.

VATS attacks using automatic melee weapons, like the Ripper, now correctly progress the critical hit meter. Ranged Weapons: Missile Launchers now correctly take condition damage from use, and they are no longer unbreakable.

Missile Launchers now correctly take condition damage from use, and they are no longer unbreakable. Ranged Weapons: Alien Blaster and Alien Disintegrator projectiles now correctly impact objects and terrain.

Localization

Animation: Addressed an issue that could cause water sources to appear to stop flowing when playing Fallout 76 in a language other than English.

NPCs

Allies: Allies no longer continue to appear as though they have a weapon drawn after leaving combat.

Performance & Stability

Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when using VATS melee attacks in third-person view.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when using VATS melee attacks in third-person view. Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when rapidly scrapping and storing objects in a C.A.M.P. that had reached the maximum build budget.

Sound

Keyring: Added sound effects that play when opening and closing the Keyring in the Pip-Boy.

Added sound effects that play when opening and closing the Keyring in the Pip-Boy. Grenades: Excess sound effects no longer play when drawing a weapon with certain types of grenades equipped.

Excess sound effects no longer play when drawing a weapon with certain types of grenades equipped. Sirens: Toggling a Siren on and off repeatedly no longer causes its sound effects to stack.

User Interface