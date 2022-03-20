Fortnite chapter 3 season 2 starts today, no live event planned

Today is the last day for chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, with the game going down for maintenance at 3 am EST tonight. It has been an ongoing trend of recent seasons to end with a major event, but this time around, it seems that Epic Games has nothing planned to set up what is coming next.

There is currently no news as to what the theme for season 2 will be, but there has already been a leak that Doctor Strange will take part in the new season in some way. If Doctor Strange does end up being a part of the battle pass, that wouldn’t be surprising as Marvel and Epic Games have a healthy relationship. Spider-Man was a part of Chapter 3 Season 1, and there was a bigger Marvel-themed season in Chapter 2 during season 4. Also, with the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing in May, it only makes sense of marketing it through Fortnite.

Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/qVI1MmzxNG — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2022

Epic Games has yet to announce exactly what time maintenance will lift, but it is expected to be some time on Sunday, where we will get a new battle pass and likely a new updated map.