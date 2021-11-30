Fortnite Chapter 3 will feature seagulls and UI changes, according to one leaker

Fortnite is careening towards its Chapter 2 conclusion, fittingly titled “The End,” and already players are speculating about what the next chapter might entail. One known Fortnite leaker might have a handful of answers for the curious, but with Epic keeping its cards predictably close to its chest the current smattering of details is modest at best.

Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 27, 2021

Fortnite leaker and content creator HYPEX claimed on Twitter that seagulls would be arriving in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals, after reportedly seeing them in some concept art for the new content. Little is known at the moment about how exactly the birds will be implemented into the game, especially since seagulls technically already exist, albeit as more decorative elements occasionally seen flying around the island. It’s probably safe to say, though, that they will exist as an actual interactable animal like Chapter 2’s ravens and sharks, an addition to the island’s huntable wildlife.

Looks like Epic will change the UI again in Chapter 3, here's 1 change that I could find so far and it's the settings button being removed from top right and moved to top left (merged with friends list), and the online friends icon will change too as you can see in the top left. pic.twitter.com/xd24zFPD0R — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 29, 2021

HYPEX also claimed that some UI changes could be on the way in Chapter 3, revealing a screenshot with a differently-situated Settings button and a new Online Friends icon. Perhaps not the most exciting of changes, but progress is progress.

HYPEX has a pretty good track record with leaks — their claims of a Fortnite/Naruto crossover event were proven true barely a week later — so it’ll be interesting to see what else comes to light about the content of Chapter 3 in the next few days.