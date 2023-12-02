Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Trailer Showcases a Brand New Kind of Fortnite

Since this article was published, Epic Games has officially released the launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. We’ve included the trailer below alongside details now confirmed by the developer.

While the official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground, might be out, the community exploded with anticipation around the leaks that came an hour or so before. The passion that players demonstrated, tagging their friends and actively sharing the trailer to discuss the new mechanics, was extremely wholesome and made us believe that this could be a brand new start not only for the game but for all players too.

While the shift today from Fortnite OG to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 might feel bittersweet, Epic Games seems to have confirmed it won’t be forever.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations.



So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*



In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

This cryptic post on Twitter sounds to us as if Fortnite OG will return in 2024. Of course, it’s nothing concrete just now, but the sheer influx of players this season, to the point where player numbers are hitting multiple new records, has clearly been noticed by the developer. Epic Games would be mad not to try to recapture this spark again.

Original Article

Reliable Fortnite leaker Fortnite Leaks and Info has shared the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The season is called Underground, and the video is packed with several new gameplay features and mechanics that will make it an entirely new experience for all players.

Fortnite OG Season comes to a close later today with The Big Bang Event. However, until today, it’s not been clear what will come after the event ends. We’ve known that it should be the start of Chapter 5, and now we have a video highlighting a few of the ways in which Epic Games has revamped Fortnite for the millions of players who have jumped in during the current season. It looks to us like a completely new game wearing the old one’s skin.

Players Can’t Wait to Abandon Fortnite OG for Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite OG has been the best season the game has seen in years. Almost all players agree that returning to the Chapter 1 map with seasonal mechanics and items from that Chapter has been the best the game has felt in a long time. With the leak of the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, though, as well as the Battle Pass yesterday, players are ready to leave the classic map in favor of something new.

The trailer was leaked today by Fortnite Leaks and Info on Twitter. Another leaker, HypeX posted the trailer to their YouTube channel, which fans might be able to see prior to its launch if it doesn’t get taken down in the meantime.

The trailer highlights how not only is the season called Underground, but players will have many new tools to mess around with. A new movement mechanic will allow players to grab and jump up walls, a Capture the Train activity has been added that looks like it could be a great source of rare loot, weapons can be modded, and a Grapple Blade can be used to swing between buildings and damage enemies.