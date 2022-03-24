Fortnite fans may get their wish for a permanent no building mode after all

Epic Games’ decision to remove Fortnite’s building mechanic, at least until March 29, has gone down spectacularly well with fans. Some love it so much that they hope no building becomes a permanent fixture either as the new status quo or as a separate mode so players have a choice.

If recent datamining efforts are to be believed, it looks like Epic anticipated this and already plans to introduce a no building mode in the future. One dataminer on Twitter, Twea, found evidence of a No Build Battle Royale mode that will be made available later in the month and that there will be Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squad versions too.

Another prominent Fortnite dataminer, HypeX, also noticed that some of Fortnite’s loading screen tips have been updated to mention modes “with building enabled.” This very much implies that while the building mechanic will come back, it will become an option rather than the standard again.

The change came as a part of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, which has also added new gameplay mechanics like mantling and a new selection of unlockable skins, including Marvel superhero Doctor Strange. The most recent addition is Spider-Man love interest Mary-Jane Watson, with both her and the Green Goblin available in Fortnite’s in-game store.