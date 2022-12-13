Fortnite gets into the holiday spirit with Winterfest 2022 and another Reboot Rally

It’s that time of the year: Fortnite is celebrating the holidays with Winterfest 2022. That’s not the only gift Epic Games is giving us either. Reboot Rally is also back for another round, incentivizing lapsed players to return to the game during the special event.

As detailed on the Fortnite blog, Winterfest 2022 runs from now through January 3 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT, giving players plenty of time to unwrap its various presents. Over the next few weeks, players can open one present per day in the Cozy Lodge. There are 14 to open, but with a total of 17 prizes that run the gamut of gliders, back blings, sprays, and the rest of the usual gear. Two of the presents are full free outfits: Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff. Meanwhile, Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy are available in the Item Shop.

There’s a third free costume available too. You can unlock Gruff Gringle simply by logging in before Winterfest 2022 ends. Same goes for the Chill-la-la-Llama back bling, which sneezes anytime you get an elimination or open a chest. There are Winterfest 2022 quests to complete as well, and doing so will net you the Curling Iron emote. To help with that, the Snowball Launcher and Holiday Presents have been unvaulted for Winterfest.

That’s not even the only event going on in Fortnite right now. Epic Games announced another Reboot Rally, an event aimed at recruiting newcomers and getting lapsed players to return to the game. Anyone who qualifies can complete Reboot Rally quests to unlock the new Snikt! Snikt! emote. Regular players can rally up with them from the main menu to do the same.

On top of all that, there’s a MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge island available right now. It’s laid out as a score attack, challenging players to take the top spot on the leaderboard. On December 17, the highest scoring player will take home an amazing million-dollar prize from MrBeast himself.