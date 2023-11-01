Fortnite OG Season Teaser Trailer Shows Battle Pass Skins & Return To Tilted Towers

Epic Games posted the first teaser trailer for the Fortnite OG Season. The season will take players back in time to the final five seasons of Fortnite Chapter 1 as they tour the greatest hits of the game’s maps and the constant growth of the rift.

Hardcore, casual, and lapsed Fortnite players are all excited for Fortnite OG, the season that will take players back to where it all began. Reliable leakers have been posting multiple images with new information daily for the past week, and streamers are already gearing up to get back into the game when the OG Season launches on Friday. With the release of a teaser trailer for the season, Epic Games has also scheduled the premiere of the full trailer, and fans could not be more excited.

Related: Will Fortnite OG Have A Live Event? Date, Time, & Season 5 Start

Epic Games Drops Teaser Trailer for Fortnite OG Season Featuring Throwback Content

Every Fortnite fan has been preparing for the release of the Fortnite OG Season this Friday, November 3, 2023. We’ve been relying on leaks to help us understand which Chapter 1 maps we’ll be dropping onto first after the new season launches. Now, though, Epic Games has seemingly confirmed where we’ll be dropping and which skins we’ll be able to earn through the latest teaser trailer for the season.

The post from the official Fortnite Twitter account contains a seven-second video that includes a look at some of the reworked Chapter 1 skins players can unlock through the Fortnite OG Battle Pass. It also zooms in and focuses on a few of the weapons players will get to pick up once they drop and the first map the game will be taking them back to. It also includes a link to the full trailer, which will premiere on November 3, 2023.

Words cannot describe the excitement fans express as they watch the trailer and reply to the post online. It’s hard to tell which they’re more excited about: the upcoming new skins, the return to Tilted Towers and an OG map, or classic Fortnite weapons.

The new Chapter 1 Keyart is a POV from the other side of the OG Chapter 1 Keyart, look at the 2 walls 👀‼️ #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/eUoI0DLDO7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 1, 2023

One of the best easter eggs leakers have picked up from the teaser trailer is that the new key art is the back of the wall seen in the original Chapter 2 key art. It’s a nice touch that fans seem to appreciate as a nod to future and past Fortnite seasons.