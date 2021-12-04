The Rock’s trademark eyebrow raise made it into Fortnite’s The End event

Fortnite smells what The Rock is cooking as the Hollywood star was featured in Fortnite Chapter 2’s ending. He’s likely to be featured in the next season of content as an unlockable character.

The Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson appeared as the war against the Cube Queen ensued. Decked out in cyborg-like armor, The Rock saved Jonesy from the clutches of Doctor Slone and other IO soldiers. She was shocked because she thought The Rock’s character The Foundation was dead. We expect most who were playing the game were surprised by his appearance as well. He then gives us his trademark eyebrow multiple times throughout the cutscene as captured by Xan on Twitter. Vince McMahon would be proud.

Unfortunately, the star spoiled the surprise with an ad for his ZOA brand of energy drinks. He dropped the terms “Zero Point,” “Higher Ground,” and “Foundation” in a Twitter ad. Perhaps, there will be some sort of commercial within Fortnite itself for ZOA similar to its recent integrations with Air Jordan and the NBA. The movie Free Guy also had a few quests that can be done throughout the world. When completed, the game unlocked an emote that has the movie’s catchphrase, “Don’t have a good day, have a great day.”

But, despite The Rock far from subtle teases of his Fortnite involvement, movie and WWE fans will likely enjoy his presence in the biggest battle royale in the world. In the conclusion of the ending, the world we all know was flipped upside down, revealing a whole new map to explore. Fortnite is about to have a massive shake-up, for better or for worse. The servers are currently down at the time of writing but will be back up shortly.