Fortnite v21.40 brings back Lazy Lagoon pirate cannons, launches The Block 2.0

Between all the Dragon Ball items and quests that came to Fortnite this week, it was easy to miss the other good stuff in the game’s regular content update. Battle Royale v21.40 is live now, and it brought more than just Goku and company to the game.

Familiar locations like Kame House can now be found on the island, but Lazy Lagoon is also here again, having replaced The Daily Bugle. As the Fortnite blog says, the return of Lazy Lagoon also means the return of pirate cannons. These can be handled by one or two players, and their utility changes depending on who’s present. When using a pirate cannon solo, you can steer it around and fire cannonballs. With a buddy, one of you can move the cannon while the other picks the perfect time to launch themselves from it, getting some serious speed and elevation. Note that pirate cannons don’t appear in competitive playlists (the same goes for Dragon Ball’s Flying Nimbus and Kamehameha).

Lazy Lagoon isn’t the only point of interest worth visiting in v21.40. The Block 2.0 is also live now, adding three new community-made buildings to the map. The Restaurant by Benmac, The Apartments by Charlee-brown, and The Shops by 0ricent are also new parts of the island, and you just might find yourself making your last stand there depending on how the storm moves.

Finally, v21.40 brings an update to the Android version of Fortnite. “Some Android devices now have access to running Fortnite at 90 FPS,” says the blog post. If your specific device meets the technical requirements, then you’ll find the option under the video tab of the settings menu. Do note that running Fortnite at 90 FPS on an Android device will lead to more battery usage and a hotter internal temperature. The blog post says that the game will revert from the 90 FPS option automatically if your device starts to become unstable.