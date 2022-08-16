How to get a Dragon Ball Flying Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite

Alongside the arrival of the Dragon Ball crossover event, Fortnite has taken the extra step and included various abilities from the anime. This includes Goku’s beloved Flying Nimbus. The magical ride allows its users to escape heated situations and fly to nearby locations in a moment’s notice. However, you won’t be able to ride one right away. Here’s how you can start riding Dragon Ball’s Flying Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite.

How to ride the Flying Nimbus cloud in Fortnite

Although the Flying Nimbus is only used for traversing the map, it is actually listed as a Mythic. That means you should prepare for it to come in very limited quantities in any match. The fastest way to obtain to the cloud is certainly by speaking to Bulma at Kame’s House, a new location set on the east side of the battle royale’s group of islands. The item will cost just 250 Gold, and the NPC even offers up the Kamehameha Mythic for the same low price.

Additionally, the item can also be obtained through Capsule Corp Capsules. These tiny items spawn in at random locations once the first circle has been revealed and can even be tracked on your in-game mini map (as shown below). Those anticipating using the Flying Nimbus shouldn’t expect it to work like most in-air vehicles. Once the Flying Nimbus is activated with your respective shooting button, you will simply be sent up hundreds of meters into the air and then use the Nimbus Cloud as a Glider — making it a perfect for much-needed getaways.

The Nimbus Cloud can even led you to exclusive cosmetics. This is because using the Mythic is just one of several challenges in the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed questline. Completing these challenges will then boost your Power Level and will eventually result in several free rewards. Though, if you have some V-Bucks on hand, the Item Shop is filled with cosmetics from the Dragon Ball series for you to obtain, such as Goku and Vegeta.