Genshin Impact version 3.3 returns to Inazuma, finally adds playable Scaramouche

Genshin Impact players are currently knee-deep in the game’s 3.2 version, but the next update has already been teased. The latest special program has aired, giving us an idea of what to expect from version 3.3. New characters are expected by this point, but the particulars of who we’re getting might be a surprise.

First things first, a pair of Wish Events will arrive with the new update. Phase 1 includes a boosted drop rate for wind-powered “Eons Adrift” Wanderer and “Enigmatic Machinist” Faruzan, as well as the earth-based “Hanamizaka Heroics” Arataki Itto.

Version 3.3 Event Wishes Announcement

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo), "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) and "Enigmatic Machinist" Faruzan (Anemo) !#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/SQdI5qJ4mC — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 25, 2022

After that, we’ll get another pair of increased drop rates in Phase 2. First is the “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun, a character with an electric affinity and a special attachment to the setting of the 3.3 update — more on that in a moment. The other character in Phase 2 is “Pillar of Fortitude” Kamisato Ayato, who wields water powers.

Version 3.3 Event Wishes Announcement

Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) and "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/KkbgNAoBgu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 25, 2022

We already mentioned “Enigmatic Machinist” Faruzan, but she’s one of two new characters coming in update 3.3. The Anemo Faruzan is a four-star character who wields a bow. Joining her is a five-star Wanderer who also shares the Anemo Vision. As fans have excitedly pointed out, this Wanderer is a playable version of Scaramouche, a villain who was first introduced way back in Genshin Impact version 1.1. Faruzan is tied into the first Event Wish, but Wanderer doesn’t seem to be receiving any special spawn rate himself.

New Character Introduction



Wanderer (5-Star)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Constellation: Peregrinus



Faruzan (4-Star)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Flosculi Implexi#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FaTmFQBytT — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 25, 2022

We already mentioned Raiden Shogun, and she seems to be particularly important to the story content in update 3.3. “There have been a multitude of legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times,” the new trailer teases in its description. “Some of these tales, naturally, are linked to the generations of long-lived youkai.” It certainly sounds like we’ll be battling some big beasts when we return to Inazuma. That city also happens to worship Raiden Shogun, aka Ei, the God of Eternity. We’ll see how it all shakes out when update 3.3 arrives — that’s expected to kick off on December 7.