Genshin Impact’s next event lets you make custom dungeons

Free-to-play blockbuster Genshin Impact is always adding content like weekly boss fights and new characters, and its next event is doing something extra special. The game is full of dungeons, aka domains, already, but what if you could make your own?

You’ll find out soon with Divine Ingenuity. As detailed on the HoYo Lab page, there are five pre-built domains, and you’ll have to clear each one after the other, gathering coins as you try to reach the end within the time limit. As the post describes, each of these domains has “different types of terrain, mechanisms, traps, and blessing effects.” You’ll receive some sweet rewards for clearing them all.

In addition the prefab domains, you’ll be able to make your own. Your building materials match those of the pre-built domains, letting you lay out the same slopes, blocks, traps, mechanisms, and blessings. You’ll also be able to set your own challenges for each domain, using time limits, custom life meters, skill limits and other settings. Your creations can then be tagged and shared with others online.

Divine Ingenuity starts Tuesday, March 2 and runs through Monday, March 21. Note that there are two eligibility requirements for participating in the event. You must be at least Adventure Rank 28, and you must complete the Archon Quest A New Star Approaches, which introduced in the game’s 1.1 update.