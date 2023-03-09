Get locked and reloaded for the mid-season update for Call of Duty and Warzone, including a TMNT crossover

Call of Duty players can look forward to a slew of new content coming next week, as it’s been announced today that the mid-season update, Season 2 Reloaded, will be arriving on March 15, and with it comes a new crossover featuring Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The update will include the second episode in the Raid series, the episodic story-based content introduced last season. This time around, it will feature Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz. It will also see a new map called Himmelmatt Expo enter the rotation and new operators and bundles available in the store.

The update will also see the return of some fan-favorite party modes. These are Drop Zone, which has players control an area to earn care packages quickly; all or Nothing, where players are armed only with throwing knives and an empty pistol to eliminate other players; and One in the Chamber, giving players a single pistol bullet and three lives to take out the rest of the players. There will also be a new weapon called the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle to unlock and new challenges for the Path of the Ronin, earning players new camos for each weapon class.

To top it off, all players will receive free items to celebrate Warzone’s third anniversary. This is alongside some new content in the store, and a new Party Queuing feature, that will let players automatically join a friend’s party once they have finished their match. More details on this update can be found on the Call of Duty blog post

If you are planning to drop into Call of Duty or Warzone 2.0, we’ve got plenty of guides to help you get ready for the update or clear some challenges and content, whether that is on missions like Nowhere to Hide or unlocking the crossbow, getting the right loadout, and finding specific items like the Vintage Wine Bottles in DMZ, we’ve got you covered.