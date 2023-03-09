How to upload Legion Deal Intel at Radio Towers for DMZ in Warzone 2.0 — Nowhere to Hide Mission

The DMZ faction missions in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are highly varied and have a lot of different objectives that players need to complete. One of the missions players can get is the Tier 3 mission called Nowhere to Hide by the White Lotus faction. The objective is to upload the Legion Deal at three different radio towers across Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island. Here is how you can upload the Legion Deal intel at the Radio Towers for DMZ in Warzone 2.0.

Related: How to find the Farmer’s Lunchbox for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

How to find Legion Deal Intel in DMZ

To start off with the mission, you will need to find the Legion Deal Intel itself first. This is typically found on one of the AI enemies inside a Stronghold. Once you’ve found one, extract it and you’ll be ready for the next phase of the mission which is to upload from three different radio towers across the two maps.

All Radio Tower Locations in DMZ to upload Legion Deal Intel

There are three radio towers across the two maps in the game to upload the Legion Deal Intel for the Nowhere to Hide mission: The Zaya Observatory Radio Tower, The Oganikku Radio Tower, and the Residential Radio Tower. The Zaya Observatory Radio Tower can be found in Al-Mazrah while the Oganikku and Residential Radio Tower can be found on Ashika Island.

Related: How to unlock the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Zaya Observatory Radio Tower Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Zaya Observatory radio tower is located just north of the Zaya Observatory. It is the only radio tower located in Al-Mazrah. The area is filled with AI enemies who are pretty strong so you should bring a squad here and also well-armed. In addition to that, there is a weapons case in the area. As such, other operators will also be lurking around here.

Oganikku Radio Tower Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Oganikku Radio Tower is located in the northwest section of Ashika Island. The area doesn’t have enemies around, so the best way to go here is by boat or swimming. Sometimes enemy boats do rounds here so be aware of that.

Related: How to find Vintage Wine Bottles for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Residential Radio Tower Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Residential Radio Tower is also located on Ashika Island, in the northeast of the map and also on the edge of the island. It is located just behind the Gas Station there, so it won’t be that hard to find.

When you reach the top of all these locations, you will have the prompt to begin uploading the intel. It will take about one minute each and when you’ve done that from the three radio towers, the mission will be completed. You will be rewarded with the Sleet Operator Skin and 20,000 XP.