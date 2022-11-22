God of War Ragnarok director wants to give Castlevania the same mature treatment

God of War 2018 was praised for many things, including a more grown-up approach to its story. God of War Ragnarok has now reached the highest peak in blending storytelling and adventure, and it’s a formula that might just work for other fan-favorite video game series too. In fact, Ragnarok director Eric Williams wants to try Castlevania next.

Williams said as much on the latest Kind Funny Games Spoilercast, which goes in-depth on the events of Ragnarok. We’ve embedded the video below, but you definitely should not watch it until you’ve played through the game yourself. It’s in the name — the video is full of spoilers. Luckily, Williams’ quote itself is spoiler-free. “I don’t know what I’m doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania license, we would love to make that,” the director said.

Williams’ own words are speculative here — this is in no way an announcement or a tease for a project that’s underway. That said, it would be exciting to see Castlevania get the same mature treatment as the Norse God of War saga. Castlevania has had a variety of forms over the years, ranging from campy games to gritty reboots to a sincere Netflix series. Rumors have been swirling for some time now about Konami starting work on new titles for the Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill franchises. Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake and additional new games have been announced, but that still leaves Castlevania and Metal Gear unanswered.

As for the future of God of War, there are plenty of fan requests and speculations out there. We won’t comment on whether or not Kratos dies in Ragnarok, but fans have wanted to see him take on Egyptian gods ever since the original trilogy. That’s one of several pantheons that we could see included in the future of the God of War series.