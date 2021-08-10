GTA V on PS5 runs at 60 FPS with 4K visuals according to PlayStation Blog

A post on the German PlayStation Blog has revealed that the upcoming current-gen version of GTA V will have crisp 4K visuals and run at 60 FPS. This is the first confirmation of technical enhancements that we’ve seen, at least when it comes to the PS5 version of the game.

The article is, of course, in German. However, VGC has translated the text and discovered these juicy details regarding the game’s visuals in a recently published list of games launching in the back half of 2021 that fans should be looking forward to.

After some preamble about GTA V having made the transition from PS3 to PS4, the article goes on to say, “You’ve never seen the crime metropolis of Los Santos so beautiful, with the skyline shining in crisp 4K resolution thanks to the bold graphics update, as you make your way smoothly through the city thanks to a fluid 60fps.” This is all we need as confirmation that the latest version of the game will have the best visual fidelity. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the standalone version of GTA Online, due to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, will share the same quality.

Rockstar Games has previously explained that the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA V will launch on November 11, 2021. It might seem like a poor business decision to bring a game that launched two console generations ago to the latest platforms. But when you consider that GTA V alone has sold more than 150 million units to date, it makes a lot more sense.