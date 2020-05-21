How big is Minecraft Dungeons’ file size?

With Minecraft Dungeons finally releasing, we learn how big its file size is, and that’s an important piece of information in particular on Nintendo Switch, where the default storage is somewhat limited.

As the game approaches its release, Microsoft has put up online the official pages with all the information surrounding it, and those include the free space you’ll need to download and install it based on the different platforms you’re going to enjoy it on.

Minecraft Dungeons Nintendo Switch file size

It might come as a surprise, but the Nintendo Switch version is the biggest between all the versions currently scheduled to ship on May 26, 2020.

But, at the time being, we have two different figures about the Switch release, so it remains to be seen which one is correct between them.

According to the official Nintendo website, Minecraft Dungeons takes a total of 3.2 GB of free space on your Switch, and that is quite a bit of gigabyte already, considering the console.

However, that amount gets even bigger looking at the Switch eShop in the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is mentioned you’ll be required 3.6 GB of free space.

This file size is kind of unexpected if you consider that the original Minecraft, which would at least apparently load more assets and have entirely free exploration, weighs in at just 463 MB.

Minecraft Dungeons Xbox One and PC file size

That doesn’t make much difference when it comes to determining which version is the biggest, anyway, as the Microsoft Store lists an entirely different figure and one that is so much smaller.

Through the link, you can preload the game, too, so that you’re good to go as soon as it gets unlocked.

Xbox One and PC file size of Minecraft Dungeons are listed as 2.54 GB, around 1 GB smaller than the Nintendo Switch release for some reason.

You would expect that the higher fidelity of those two platforms would make a difference, but it seems instead Microsoft and Mojang Studios were able to limit the size of the files on Xbox and PC a lot more than on Switch.

At the time being, the title is not listed on PlayStation Store, so we don’t have any specific data on the file size front for the PS4.

The PlayStation version is also slated for May 26, 2020, but it won’t support cross-platform play upon release as that feature is being added as a free update in the future.