Latest Madden 23 title update stiff arms owners again, as players can’t open game

Madden 23 has created a number of headaches for players and football fans over the past few months, thanks in large part to a plethora of bugs. And, it looks like yet another one has popped up. Multiple reports on social media have indicated that EA Sports’ signature football title won’t open for some users, yet another problem that has arisen since the release of the title in August.

The Madden NFL 23 team released a fresh title update today, one designed to fix a number of in-game issues and prime Madden Ultimate Team for Season 3. However, the release of the update did not go as planned.

A number of Madden players on social media noted that they were unable to access to the game after the update. The Madden developers sent a message on Twitter response, indicating that is aware of the issue.

We are aware of players being unable to access the game after downloading the latest Title Update. Our team is investigating and working on it now. Follow this thread for updates. — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) January 12, 2023

As of 12 PM ET, we are able to log into Madden 23 and Madden Ultimate Team. However, that may not be the case for others. Make sure to keep an eye on @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter for updates.

This is far from the first issue that has arisen in Madden 23 during its lifecycle. Madden Ultimate Team has been besieged by Field Pass issues throughout the year. In some instances, objectives have not loaded or progress have not been kept. MUT issues became so widespread in August, to the point where the Madden development team temporarily gated access to the mode for several hours.

More recently, a server glitch reportedly wiped around 60% of all Madden online Franchise users that logged in to their save files during the Christmas holiday.