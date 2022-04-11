Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dethrones Elden Ring on Steam’s best-seller chart

As we said in our review, The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to the series, and it’s a letter that many Steam players have read. In fact, it’s gone straight to the top of Steam’s best-seller list.

SteamDB, which aggregates all sorts of stats from Steam, made the news known on Twitter. The top five is quite a sight to behold, with three of the five spots taken up by The Skywalker Saga. SteamDB explains on the full website that different purchase options for a game are consider different apps, hence why the #1 and #4 slots appear to be duplicates — here’s our comparison of the Standard and Deluxe editions. This is the first time since Elden Ring’s launch a month ago that it’s fallen from the the top spot. The Steam Deck, predictably, also makes the top five.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 10 April 2022:



#1 – LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga

#2 – Steam Deck

#3 – ELDEN RING

#4 – LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga

#5 – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Preorderhttps://t.co/EdZPLogpMb — SteamDB (@SteamDB) April 10, 2022

This is one of many success stories for The Skywalker Saga. It’s the year’s second biggest physical release in the U.K., and it set a new series record for concurrent players on Steam. Of course, Elden Ring has been slaying in sales too, reaching 12 million units sold in just a month after launch. We don’t have the numbers to compare the games across all platforms (and The Skywalker Saga has an advantage being on Nintendo Switch as well), but going toe-to-toe with FromSoftware on Steam is still an impressive feat for a Lego game.