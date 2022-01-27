Lost Ark January update lists big changes based on beta feedback just before launch

Lost Ark’s Western release date is fast approaching: the free-to-play MMO hits PC on February 11. Just ahead of launch, the team at Smilegate has detailed a few updates to the game based on player feedback from the closed beta.

The January team update explains what’s new and changing for the game when it arrives. The closed beta limited players to exploring the Rohendel region, but the full game will open up the underground region of Yorn, the poisonous Feiton, and the tropical Punika. All four regions are loaded with quests to complete and dungeons to explore. Tier 3 loot will also be available at launch, alongside an increased level cap of 60. “Additional Tier 3 content will be added post-launch” to give players more room to progress.

The full game will also include some changes based on responses to the beta. First and foremost, the original Korean voice overs will be available, which is frankly a respectful move. Some early cutscenes will be skippable, even if you’re seeing them for the first time. As expected, there are also lots of balance tweaks to the game’s pacing and challenge level. Smilegate says that a full list of patch notes will be released closer to launch.

If you’re interested in Lost Ark, the gameplay introduction video is a great way for Westerners to get briefed on everything the MMO has to offer — there’s a lot going on here. Then you can have a look at the list of best support and DPS classes to help you pick which role is best for you.