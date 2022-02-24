MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch slated to have 30 FPS gameplay, but not motion control

Arguably the biggest news coming out of the MLB The Show 22 release announcement last month was not the reveal of Shohei Ohtani on the cover. Rather, it was the confirmation that MLB would be released on the Nintendo Switch for the very first time. Now that the tech test has come to an end, San Diego Studios announced more details on what the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 22 will look like come April, and what users can expect as far as features go.

On the February 24 Feature Premiere, SDS focused very heavily on the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 22 and the modes and features that will be available come early April. The key points mostly dealt with the tech test build and where the game will be at launch. Per SDS communications lead Ramone Russell, the tech test build for the Switch was two weeks behind where the development team currently is with The Show.

Russell and live team member Stephen Haas indicated in the Feature Premiere that MLB The Show 22 development team is targeting 30 FPS gameplay on the Switch. However, the handheld version will have reduced graphical resolution.

One other interesting note from the Feature Premiere regarded the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. San Diego Studios confirmed that MLB The Show 22 will not support Motion Control for the Joy-Cons. This rules out the possibility of using the Joy-Cons as a bat or using them to simulate throwing a baseball.

As far as gameplay modes, MLB The Show 22 on the Switch will include all core modes and will have crossplatform play and cross-progression. However, Stadium Creator will not be a feature on the Switch version, nor will it be for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.