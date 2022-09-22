New Dead by Daylight developer update explains the Finishing Mori system

Dead by Daylight is one of the best horror games out there, and that’s largely due to its asynchronous multiplayer design. One player is the killer, while everyone else has to stay away from their deadly grasp, complete tasks, and get out alive. Memento Mori finishing moves have been a part of the process for a while now, but developer Behaviour Interactive is completely revamping them with a new Finishing Mori system.

You can think of a Memento Mori as a killer’s “ultimate attack,” activated when certain conditions are met during the game. According to the latest developer update, the Mori is “rarely seen” and has “garnered a somewhat negative reputation over the years, being used out of spite against a particular Survivor.” The new Finishing Mori system is meant to both make the move more common and keep it from being used in a spiteful manner.

Here’s how it works: if the killer murders, hooks, or downs every survivor, the Mori will be automatically triggered for the last survivor taken out. Before this moment, a Last Standing event will take place, giving the last remaining survivor a wider field of view. Saving someone else ends this heightened state, whereas being downed activates the Finishing Mori and closes out the game. Because of these changes, being downed will also work differently: survivors will automatically get back up after 45 seconds, without the need for a self-revive perk.

This also means certain perks are changing — Behaviour’s blog post has the complete list. As for Memento Mori offerings, which used to be required to activate the special move, they’re no longer used in kills at all. Instead, offerings now grant a Bloodpoint bonus based on how many survivors are killed before the Finishing Mori is activated.

These changes will be part of Dead by Daylight’s public test build first, so there may be some additional tweaks before the final update is released for all players. If you’re playing the new Resident Evil-themed Project W chapter, for instance, you can continue as normal. These changes won’t be fully implemented until after the game’s upcoming 6.3.0 update.