Polish your scopes as leakers claim Fortnite’s First Person Mode could arrive next season

Fortnite has risen to be one of the most popular battle royale games in the industry in large part due to the title constantly reinventing itself and providing players with fresh experiences. Just last year the game introduced Zero Build mode, and now it looks to be setting the stage to literally switch up the players’ perspective. According to prominent leakers, Fortnite will be getting its highly anticipated First Person Mode in the next season.

HYPEX and ShiinaBR, two Twitter users known for their consistent and reliable Fortnite datamines, have both confirmed over Twitter that First Person Mode is imminent in Fortnite. The new season should be starting very soon, with the current one coming to a close next week.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

Fan reactions to the news has been met with mixed feelings. Some players love the idea of changing to first-person perspective as it drastically alters the experience of the game. Others hope that the mode is relegated to an optional mode and not imposed on everyone.

This isn’t the only information that has been shared on what to expect in the next season. HYPEX also detailed new maps, including a Lucky Landing v2 POI and a Neo-Tokyo POI. Included in this leak is the existence of katanas, swords, and even futuristic motorcycles. Several collaborations are also in the works, with Attack on Titan being the prominent one and even the possibility of potential Resident Evil skins.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 still doesn’t have an official launch date, but the game’s ongoing Battle Pass is said to expire on March 8. Most players are expecting the season to start on Friday, March 10, which is when the current Cipher event is set to end.