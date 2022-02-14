Sifu gets a ridiculous Ultra Instinct Shaggy mod

Sifu isn’t an easy game — here are some tips and tricks to not die if you need them — but it’s also quite popular. Over half a million players have given Sifu a go, so it was only a matter of time before mods for the PC version started showing up. And like, zoinks man, there’s one for Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo.

Creator Claymaver’s mod, available on NexusMods, is a reskinning of Sifu’s male lead character. You’ll have all the same martial arts moves, but you’ll execute them while looking like Shaggy. It’s a static skin, so don’t expect Shaggy to age the same way as the normal protagonist, as funny as that would be. You can watch Scooby’s best pal beat Fajar the Botanist below, in a clip from YouTuber misternoobie.

The Shaggy mod is funny, but it doesn’t make Sifu any easier. Developer Sloclap will be adding an easier difficulty and accessibility options in the future, allowing more people to enjoy the game. We described the game as “brutal” in our review, so opening it up to more folks can only be a good thing.

This won’t be the last we see of Shaggy either. The Mystery Gang member is part of the Warner Bros. free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus. He joins a roster of characters that includes Bugs Bunny, Superman, Steven Universe, and more. MultiVersus is currently slated for a 2022 release.