The devil literally wears Prada as Diablo 4 appears at Milan Fashion Week

Blizzard has taken the prize for most unusual collaboration by allowing its highly-anticipated title Diablo 4 to strut its stuff down the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week. The game developer partnered with the Copenhagen fashion company Han Kjøbenhavn to design an outfit inspired by the dark world of Sanctuary and and Conflict in Diablo 4.

Han Kjøbenhavn’s founder and artistic developer, Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen, spoke with entertainment website NME about the design process for creating a piece themed after Diablo 4. The fashion artist took inspiration from the conflict in emotion and the beauty of darkness to mirror the journey within Diablo, and their own experience as a fan who played the game in the past.

Related: Stay awhile and listen as the Diablo 4 developers give an inside look at Sanctuary in new trailer

Jannik explains that the hardest part of the collaboration was making sure that the piece still fit in at Milan Fashion Week. The design seems to have nailed it, as the outfit looks exactly like something Diablo 4’s main villain Lilith would slay the runway in. The fashion studio is not done yet, however, as it plans to collaborate further with Blizzard to take the essence of this piece and create clothing for fans that can be worn in daily life.

Related: All Diablo 4 editions, compared and explained

Diablo 4 is only a few short months away, launching on console and PC on June 5. The first open beta starts late next month, giving fans their first official taste of what Blizzard has been designing themselves. Here’s hoping this Milan Fashion Week outfit appears as an option for characters to wear during the customized cutscenes that the developer recently revealed.