The Pokémon Go Safari Zone in St. Louis has been postponed due to worries of the coronavirus

Developer Niantic has pulled the plug for the Pokémon Go Safari Zone that was meant to happen in St. Louis from March 27 to the 29 has been postponed. The developer released a statement from its website.

“We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis,” it reads. “We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Any trainer who submitted payment to attend the Safari Zone may go forward to issue a refund for their timeslot. To do so, they must visit the game’s in-app support page to request a refund. Anyone who purchased the ticket for the event has until March 25 at 11:59pm PT to request a refund before the offer expires.

We’ve seen plenty of gaming-related events refrain from large gatherings over the past few weeks as the spread of the coronavirus continues to spread and worsen around the world. Previously, Niantic removed a special event featuring party hat Nidorino and Gengar from appearing in special raids at the beginning of March in select countries and has continued to remove their support of community-based events from appearing in these same countries until further notice.

Pokémon Go trainers who purchased similar tickets for other Safari Zones may experience similar issues in the coming future. For now, St. Louis is the only Safari Zone that has been canceled.