The Predator will soon be stalking the island in Fortnite

We knew that Jonesy would be collecting some of the multiverse’s most feared hunters to protect the Zero Point and stop anyone from leaving the island, but it looks like he has found a ringer for his team. The Predator appears to be joining the game soon, potentially bringing a whole new event with him.

Mystery rewards in the form of sprays and a potential skin have appeared in the 15.20 files, and have been tracked down by multiple data miners.

You can also find a crashed Predator ship in the Stealthy Stronghold POI. This makes a lot of sense, and it appears that the Stealthy Stronghold will become a custom-built stalking ground for this dangerous new NPC. The Predator may also be part of a secret Battle Pass outfit challenge, so we will need to wait for Epic to confirm some details around this.

At the moment, we don’t know anything about the potential event or what it might entail, but hunting and being hunted by the Predator through the swampy jungles of Stealthy Stronghold would be a lot of fun.

The 15.20 update also saw the introduction of a new Lever Action Shotgun, a new Exotic weapon that will be available from an NPC called Hop Rock Duallies. The update also introduced some new skins, and lots of changes, bug fixes, and balancing efforts to the game.

You can find the full patch notes from the Fortnite Community Trello for the battle royale section of the game below: