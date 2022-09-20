The Tonight Show is coming to Fortnite, Jimmy Fallon included

Jimmy Fallon, comedian and host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, announced on his show that The Tonight Show is crossing over with Fortnite. A new level based on the Rockefeller Studio is coming to Fortnite and is called Tonight at the Rock. The new Fortnite map is a faithful recreation of the studio shown in television shows like The Tonight Show and 30 Rock, and players can play mini-games while exploring. Fallon reveals that Tonight at the Rock is sponsored by Samsung and that the level is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games.

Players can tour the building and surrounding areas, and a brief clip of the level suggests that players may be able to drive cars in the nearby streets. Tonight at the Rock will also have its own currency, Fallon Coins, which players can use to gain powerups. Among the mini-games included are racing and putting Ballers in holes. The island code for Tonight at the Rock is 2678-5325-0723. Unfortunately, though Fallon is promoting Tonight at the Rock, there is no character skin of Fallon in Fortnite, at least not yet.

This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc. — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 20, 2022

Jimmy Fallon is a comedian, writer, and actor who was part of the Saturday Night Live staff in the late 90s before moving on to films in the 2000s. He has been the host of The Tonight Show since 2014, succeeding Jay Leno’s second tenure. Fallon has crossed over and promoted other media beforehand, including being a spokesperson for the Universal Studios World-Famous Studio Tour and having a cameo as himself in Jurassic World.

Fortnite is a battle royale and tower defense game. The game features a cartoony aesthetic, and its main gimmick is its building tools. Players can build structures around themselves to protect them from enemies. The game has become one of the biggest in the world and has had many high-profile collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball. A recent leak also suggests the game will be collaborating with the FIFA World Cup soon.